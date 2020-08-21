Survivors Ready For The Future After Golden State Killer Is Sentenced To Life In PrisonWhat DeAngelo had to say was short and unsatisfying to the survivors and district attorneys. They said this is just an example of a man who has no empathy for others or regard for human life.

Critically Injured Burn Victims Rescued Near Lake Berryessa; 1 Found In Storm DrainA burn victim in critical condition wielding a flashlight in rural Napa County was rescued Wednesday along with his girlfriend, who was also found with critical burns taking shelter in a storm drain, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department, which sent crews to Solano County to assist with the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire Updates: 119 Homes Destroyed And 50,000 Acres Burned In Solano CountyFor the first time since the incident began, Cal Fire is reporting some containment of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Schools Close In California County After Virus List IssueSchools in one California county were forced to close this week when state officials said their coronavirus cases had been higher than previously reported, and several hundred students were sent home from class, officials said Friday.