LIVE OAK (CBS13) – A Sutter County shooting suspect was arrested Friday at his home in Live Oak.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Rusty Chastain was wanted for a shooting incident that took place on Wednesday.
Investigators said a male suspect shot the victim, who is expected to recover, just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in 6600 block of Williston Road, just outside of Live Oak. The victim’s identity was not released.
Chastain was arrested without incident around 1 p.m. Friday and booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing stolen firearms. He is being held on $250,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 25.