Critically Injured Burn Victims Rescued Near Lake Berryessa; 1 Found In Storm DrainA burn victim in critical condition wielding a flashlight in rural Napa County was rescued Wednesday along with his girlfriend, who was also found with critical burns taking shelter in a storm drain, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

12 minutes ago

‘A Long Season To Go’ Firefighters Pushed To Limits On Top Of PandemicCaptain Eric Ayers showed us where crews regroup, get some food, rest and then head back out to knock down the flames once again. But the routine is different in the middle of a pandemic.

32 minutes ago

Defense Attorneys Say Joseph DeAngelo Was Compelled To Apologize To VictimsAfter days of listening to his victims speak in court, the confessed Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, said he was sorry.

38 minutes ago

Vacaville Community Coming Together To Help LNU Lightning Complex Fire VictimsMuertos Coffee and Rise and Redemption held a pop-up fundraiser to collect money and clothing for fire victims Friday morning.

2 hours ago

Teacher Heading Back To Manteca School Campus Says 'Safety Should Be Priority'Negotiations between the Manteca Educators' Association and the Manteca Unified School District hit a wall as district officials held steadfast to the idea that teachers should do distance learning from their empty classrooms.

2 hours ago