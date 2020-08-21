SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — UC Davis Health has begun running trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine. The first few patients got their dose Friday.
It’s part of a major nationwide push to develop a vaccine. Approximately 200 people in Sacramento will be getting the trial vaccine in this round of testing out of 30,000 across the country.
CBS13 spoke to one of the first people to get the shot.
READ ALSO: Sacramento Area Selected For COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial
“I wanna be a part of the solution, but I’m not willing to compromise my safety over that. When I found out it was UC Davis running it, Pfizer that produced, I was very confident,” trial participant Joe Pellegrini said.
UC Davis was chosen because of its experienced research teams and it is in a region with a high number of cases.