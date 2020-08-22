Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Shot Twice In Rancho CordovaA deputy is in critical condition after being shot twice in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

Changing Weather Prompts More Fire Fears In Northern CaliforniaAn unwelcome change in the weather, with higher winds, temperatures and lightning that threatens to spark new wildfires was coming Sunday to parched Northern California, where firefighters have for nearly a week battled three huge “complexes” of fires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced tens of thousands to flee.

JCPenny Thieves Stole $2k In Clothing In Fairfield, Police SayTwo people arrested in Fairfield are accused of stealing around $2,000 worth of clothing from a JCPenny, authorities said on Saturday.

SCU Lightning Complex Fire Updates: 339k Acre Blaze Now Largest In StateThe SCU Lightning Complex fire, which has impacted several counties including Stanislaus and San Joaquin, grew to over 339,000 acres at 10% containment Saturday night, Cal Fire announced.