FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Two people arrested in Fairfield are accused of stealing around $2,000 worth of clothing from a JCPenny, authorities said on Saturday.
Jaden Brumfield, of Berkeley, and Monezha Crump face charges of burglary and conspiracy, while Brumfield faces additional weapons charges.
The Fairfield Police Department said received reports of a theft at JCPenny on Saturday afternoon.
Once officers spotted Brumfield at the scene, he immediately led a foot chase onto eastbound Travis Boulevard.
Fairfield police said witnesses reported seeing Brumfield toss a firearm in the center median, which was located a short while later.
Brumfield was arrested soon after and both he and Crump were taken into custody.