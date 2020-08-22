By Richie Ramos
Solano County News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said evacuations were lifted in the county as firefighters continue trying to contain the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire, which was 15% contained at over 325,000 acres as of Saturday night.

The lifted evacuations were in effect for the outskirts of Fairfield, Suisun City – except for Lyon Road – including Green Valley, and portions of Allendale and English Hills east of the existing fire perimeter, authorities said.

Cal Fire said 845 structures, some being homes, were destroyed by the blaze and another 231 structures were damaged. Cal Fire said Saturday morning that 30,500 structures in total were threatened.

The LNU fire, which is made up of multiple smaller fires burning at a total of 314,207 acres northwest of Fairfield and Vacaville and around Lake Berryessa in Napa County, has claimed at least four lives – 1 in Solano County and 3 in nearby Napa County, where the Hennessy Fire accounts for over 260,000 of those acres at 15% containment.

Four other people were injured in the LNU fire.

The LNU complex was sparked by lightning and burned areas in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties. It is the second-largest wildfire in California history, only behind the 2018 Mendocino Complex, burned 459,000 acres in Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino and Lake counties.

The second-largest fire currently burning in the state, the SCU Lightning Complex fire has burned over 291,000 acres as of Saturday in areas of Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties. The SCU Complex is the third-largest fire in state history.

