VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said evacuations were lifted in the county as firefighters continue trying to contain the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire, which was 15% contained at over 325,000 acres as of Saturday night.

The lifted evacuations were in effect for the outskirts of Fairfield, Suisun City – except for Lyon Road – including Green Valley, and portions of Allendale and English Hills east of the existing fire perimeter, authorities said.

READ: California Wildfire Air Quality Resources

Cal Fire said 845 structures, some being homes, were destroyed by the blaze and another 231 structures were damaged. Cal Fire said Saturday morning that 30,500 structures in total were threatened.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns In Napa County HEALDSBURG, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A firefighting aircraft drops retardant ahead of the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 20, 2020 in Healdsburg, California. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is spread over 5 counties and has burned over 130,000 acres. The out-of-control wildfire has destroyed at least 50 homes and is zero percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns In Napa County HEALDSBURG, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Fire retardant hangs in the air after being dropped by a firefighting aircraft ahead of the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 20, 2020 in Healdsburg, California. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is spread over 5 counties and has burned over 130,000 acres. The out-of-control wildfire has destroyed at least 50 homes and is zero percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA-fire-environment-weather TOPSHOT - People watch the Walbridge fire, part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex fire, from a vineyard in Healdsburg, California on August 20, 2020. - A series of massive fires in northern and central California forced more evacuations as they quickly spread August 20, darkening the skies and dangerously affecting air quality. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns In Napa County NAPA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: A boat dock on Lake Berryessa burns as the LNU Lightning Complex fire moves through the area on August 19, 2020 in Napa, California. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is spread over 5 counties and has burned over 124,000 acres. The out-of-control wildfire has destroyed at least 50 homes and is zero percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIRE Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fire race through a field in Winters, California on August 19, 2020. - Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on August 19 as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIRE A home burns as flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fire continue to spread in Vacaville, California on August 19, 2020. - Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on August 19 as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIRE TOPSHOT - Flames surround Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Napa, California on August 19, 2020. - Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on August 19 as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIRE Docked boats burn on Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Napa, California on August 19, 2020. - Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on August 19 as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIRE Docked boats burn on Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Napa, California on August 19, 2020. - Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on August 19 as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIRE Flames and smoke overtake a tree as the LNU Lightning Complex fire continues to spread in Fairfield, California on August 19, 2020. - Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on August 19 as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The LNU fire, which is made up of multiple smaller fires burning at a total of 314,207 acres northwest of Fairfield and Vacaville and around Lake Berryessa in Napa County, has claimed at least four lives – 1 in Solano County and 3 in nearby Napa County, where the Hennessy Fire accounts for over 260,000 of those acres at 15% containment.

Four other people were injured in the LNU fire.

The LNU complex was sparked by lightning and burned areas in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties. It is the second-largest wildfire in California history, only behind the 2018 Mendocino Complex, burned 459,000 acres in Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino and Lake counties.

The second-largest fire currently burning in the state, the SCU Lightning Complex fire has burned over 291,000 acres as of Saturday in areas of Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties. The SCU Complex is the third-largest fire in state history.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on the fire.