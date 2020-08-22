SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento has opened two cleaner-air centers to help people with respiratory issues while the air is thick with smoke from wildfires burning across the region and state, city officials announced on Saturday.
The centers are located at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria at 828 I St. in downtown Sacramento and the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd. and will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“Protecting the health and safety of all Sacramentans is our highest priority,” said Daniel Bowers, the City’s director of emergency management. “Earlier this week, we operated cooling centers at the Tsakopoulos Library and the Hagginwood Community Center, and now we are transitioning those locations into cleaner-air centers to meet community needs.”
They will remain open until air quality improves.
Face coverings are required to help protect against the coronavirus.