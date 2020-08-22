LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Solano County Evacuations Lifted As Blaze Nears 315k AcresThe Solano County Sheriff's Office said evacuations were lifted in the county as firefighters continue trying to contain the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire, which was 15% contained at nearly 315,000 acres as of Saturday morning.

Sacramento Opens 2 Cleaner-Air Centers As Wildfire Smoke Continues To Cover RegionSacramento has opened two cleaner-air centers to help people with respiratory issues while the air is thick with smoke from wildfires burning across the region and state, city officials announced on Saturday.

House Approves Bill To Send $25 Billion To Postal Service And Halt ChangesThe House approved legislation Saturday to allocate $25 billion to the US Postal Service and ban operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.

In Just A Week, Wildfires Burn 1 Million Acres In CaliforniaFirefighters in California were racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes as weekend weather threatened to spark new fires and overwhelm the state's firefighting ability.