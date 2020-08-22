SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The SCU Lightning Complex fire, which has impacted several counties including Stanislaus and San Joaquin, grew to over 291,000 acres at 10% containment Saturday morning, Cal Fire announced.

At least four people have been injured by the SCU Complex, including two civilian injuries and two first responder injuries.

Cal Fire said 5 structures have been destroyed and over 20,000 more were threatened.

READ: California Wildfire Air Quality Resources

Locally, evacuation orders are still in effect for some parts of San Joaquin County. They are: