SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The SCU Lightning Complex fire, which has impacted several counties including Stanislaus and San Joaquin, grew to over 291,000 acres at 10% containment Saturday morning, Cal Fire announced.
At least four people have been injured by the SCU Complex, including two civilian injuries and two first responder injuries.
Cal Fire said 5 structures have been destroyed and over 20,000 more were threatened.
Locally, evacuation orders are still in effect for some parts of San Joaquin County. They are:
- South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line
- West of I-580 to Alameda County line
- East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line
The SCU Complex was sparked by lightning on Aug. 16 and was made up of at least 20 separate fires that have merged into three zones – the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone, Cal Fire said.
The SCU Complex is the third-largest wildfire in California history and the second-largest fire currently burning in the state – only behind the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which is at approximately 315,000 acres in size and has claimed at least four lives.
CBS13 will bring you more updates on this story as they become available.