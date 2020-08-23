8/23 10 a.m. Update

The deputy who was shot twice in Rancho Cordova Saturday is in stable condition after undergoing surgery, the sheriff’s department tweeted.

We have felt your prayers for our deputy who was critically injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova last night. We are pleased to report our deputy is out of surgery and in stable condition. Further updates will be given as they become available. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 23, 2020

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A deputy is in critical condition after being shot twice in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said the suspect, a 29-year-old man, was shot and killed by law enforcement, and a woman was shot and killed by the suspect. The suspect’s identity was not released and it is unclear at this time if the suspect and woman knew each other.

The sheriff said in a news briefing that the deputy was undergoing surgery Saturday night.

A heavy police scene was in the area of Mills Station Road and Routier Road. Authorities said the shooting happened in the area of Dutchess Way near Highway 50.

Witnesses in the area said they heard several gunshots in what sounded like a shootout.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this story.