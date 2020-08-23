Canha's Sacrifice Fly Lifts A's Past Angels In 10Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Sunday.

Yastrzemski Homers On 30th Birthday, Giants Beat Dbacks 6-1Mike Yastrzemski celebrated his 30th birthday with a go-ahead home run and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.

Anderson Throws 3-Hitter For 1st CG As Giants Top Dbacks 5-1Tyler Anderson pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game, overshadowing a record-tying night for Zac Gallen as the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday.

Trout Drives In 3 Runs, Makes Diving Catch As Angels Top A'sThe Oakland Athletics are so accustomed to late-game comebacks they were surprised not to pull one off this time against the last-place Angels.