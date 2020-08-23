VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The LNU Lightning Complex wildfire continued to grow Sunday, surpassing 341,000 acres at 17% containment, Cal Fire announced.

At 3:30 p.m, Cal Fire said the fire, which has impacted Solano, Napa, Yolo, Sonoma and Lake counties, has destroyed 835 structures, including homes, and damaged another 231. Around 30,500 more structures are threatened by flames.

There have been 4 reported deaths – 3 in Napa County and 1 in Solano – and 4 injuries among first responders and civilians.

Cal Fire said “significant growth” in the fire is expected as high winds and dry lightning strikes are forecasted.

The LNU fire has burned 341,243 acres, and over 50,000 acres in Solano County alone. From Saturday to Sunday, the wildfire grew approximately 16,000 acres.

Authorities lifted evacuations Saturday that were in effect for the outskirts of Fairfield, Suisun City – except for Lyon Road – including Green Valley, and portions of Allendale and English Hills east of the existing fire perimeter.

On Saturday, the SCU Lightning Complex wildfire, which is also burning in Northern California, surpassed the LNU fire as the largest current wildfire in the state.

The LNU fire’s significant growth on Sunday again made it the largest wildfire currently burning in the state, and the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in California.

