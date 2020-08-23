Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Stockton after an elderly couple was found dead inside of their home, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said it appears a man, 95, shot and killed his 90-year-old wife, then took his own life. Their identities were not yet released.
The scene was in the 1900 block of Myrtle Street and police said reports of the deceased couple came in at around 7:17 p.m.
Authorities said a firearm was located at the scene.
No further information was released.