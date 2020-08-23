SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The SCU Lightning Complex wildfire remained 10 percent contained Sunday night and grew to surpass 340,000 acres, Cal Fire announced.

So far, 17 structures have been destroyed and at least four people have been injured by the flames.

Locally, evacuation orders are still in effect for some parts of San Joaquin County. They are:

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line

West of I-580 to Alameda County line

East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line

Additional evacuations are in effect for the Alameda and Stanislaus counties’ area. Those are:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

#SCULightningComplex | Incident Update | 8/23/20 7 PM *Correction to include the 3PM Evacuation order and Warning pic.twitter.com/A0DvGWOp8k — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 24, 2020

During a red flag warning that will remain in effect through Monday evening, Cal Fire said anticipated dry thunderstorms and high winds will pose their greatest risks to feeding the fires during the overnight and early morning hours.

Cal Fire said gusty winds keep the spread of the fire unpredictable. A total of 23

The 343,965-acre SCU Complex on Saturday surpassed the LNU Complex to become the largest wildfire burning in the state. The SCU Complex on Sunday fell just behind the now 347,630-acre LNU Complex again.

Both wildfires account for two of the three largest wildfires in state history, only behind the 2018 Mendocino Complex.