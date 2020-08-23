RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy is stable and recovering after he was shot during a deadly shootout in Rancho Cordova on Saturday, authorities said.

It’s a terrifying sound hearing a plethora of gunshots ring out in your quiet neighborhood.

John Howard told his mother to stay inside, get somewhere safe and then he ran out to find out what was happening at their Rancho Cordova neighborhood.

He also captured the moment of heroic and life-saving actions of Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies carrying one of their own to safety after the deputy was shot at the mobile home park on Dutchess Way.

“The first thing I see is them carrying the cop off, the sheriff. He had been shot in the leg. They’re carrying him off,” Howard said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department stated their deputy had been shot twice in this shooting.

Radio traffic also said that his partner called in to dispatch saying his partner was taking him to UC Davis.

The suspect was shot and killed by deputies according to the sheriff’s department.

Irene Quinn lives next to where sheriff’s deputies and the 29-year-old suspect fired at each other.

“The shooting started and, yeah, cops were behind my car in front of my place. Cars were everywhere. You couldn’t drive down here if you wanted to,” Quinn said.

Her cars and home got caught in the crossfire.

“Makes you think. Try to do the best you can. Downsize to find a quiet community and the noise finds you,” Quinn said.

Investigators also found out the suspect allegedly shot and killed a woman at her home. It’s unclear when that happened and the relationship between the two.

“It’s like I was back overseas,” Howard, a United States Marine Corps veteran, said. “You know, it’s not a good thing. It’s not a good feeling when you can’t do anything.”

It was a sight some here couldn’t believe.

“It was scary. My husband was in the house on the other side of the wall and he was scared,” Rebecca Crowther, a neighbor, said. “I said, ‘Don’t go look outside the window because you don’t want to be that close when shots are getting fired.’”

What Howard is doing is giving well wishes.

“I wish that sheriff the best recovery. We don’t need good guys getting shot,” Howard said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said a 911 call was made by the suspect’s grandmother saying she feared for her life and he had a gun.

Investigators still haven’t identified the suspect or the victim at the time this article was written.