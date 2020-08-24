COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Castro Valley man has died after drowning in the East Park Reservoir in Colusa County over the weekend, authorities say.
Colusa County sheriff’s deputies say, early Saturday evening, a man reportedly started having trouble getting back to shore in the Hide-Out Cove area of the reservoir. The man was seen going underwater and not resurfacing.
Several family members and other people from nearby campsites jumped in to try and find the man, but he was nowhere to be found.
With the help of the sheriff’s office boating safety unity and Indian Valley Fire crews, the man’s body was recovered several hours later.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 42-year-old Castro Valley resident Oscar Sarvelio Portillo. Authorities note that he was not wearing a life jacket.