Remains Of Murder Victim Christie Wilson Discovered After New Search At Auburn PropertyDetectives say they have found the remains of a young Sacramento woman who was murdered nearly 15 years ago. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

State Providing Coronavirus Screenings For California Wildfire EvacueesWith two crises hitting the state at once, problems are being compounded. But there is some good news on the coronavirus front.

2 hours ago

California Supreme Court Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty SentenceThe California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Man Dead, 3 Others Hurt In Early Morning North Sacramento ShootingAuthorities say one man is dead and three others were hurt in a North Sacramento early Monday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

7 hours ago