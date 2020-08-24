SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What started as a heated exchange inside a local restaurant ended in the parking lot with a deadly collision Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department is now investigating the collision for possible criminal charges. The tensions turned deadly outside Chando’s Tacos on Fruitridge Road and Power Inn Road.

The owner Chando Madrigal went on Facebook Live to explain.

“We were forced to close for the night due to some people’s tensions riding a little high,” Madrigal said.

Madrigal says two customers were asked to leave the restaurant by employees because their arguing was causing a scene.

Outside, shattered glass on a vehicle’s smashed windshield is a sign of the deadly collision that unfolded after the customers left the restaurant. One customer in his car struck the other customer still on foot, the impact killing him.

Officials say the victim is a man in his 30s. He has not yet been identified.

Juliana Emary witnessed the collision from across the street. She says the driver immediately stopped and called police as people rushed to help the victim.

“It’s senseless, as in it doesn’t make sense,” Emary said. “Agree to disagree at this point but just love your neighbor.”

An argument inside a restaurant, escalating outside, leaving one man dead, the other under investigation. All over an apparent fast food feud.