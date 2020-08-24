EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A week after returning to school, a Lakeview Elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed.
A Rescue Union School District spokesperson said they were informed Sunday evening that a student tested positive for the virus. Based on the district’s protocol, only one 11-student cohort will need to quarantine. The cohort and their teacher are expected to return to school on Sept. 2.
The school will remain open and operate under its “strict social distance guidelines and enhanced disinfecting procedures,” the spokesperson said.
El Dorado County schools are allowed to hold in-person classes because the county has not been on the state’s watch list.
