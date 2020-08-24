2nd Death From LNU Lightning Complex Fire Reported In Solano CountyAnother death has been reported in the Solano County theater of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

42 minutes ago

California Supreme Court Upholds Conviction, Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty SentenceThe California Supreme Court on Monday upheld the conviction but overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, and said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the case that attracted worldwide attention.

44 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Salvation Army Helping Fire Victims, First Responders In Solano CountyAt the pop-up incident command center at Mission Church in Vacaville, the Salvation Army has been providing first responders food, water and just a place to unwind during the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

1 hour ago

Remains Of Murder Victim Christie Wilson Discovered After New Search At Auburn PropertyDetectives say they have found the remains of a young Sacramento woman who was murdered nearly 15 years ago. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago