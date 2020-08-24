SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Another death has been reported in the Solano County theater of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Cal Fire reported on Monday morning that the fire – which stretches across Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties – had grown to 350,030 acres. Firefighters are also slowly getting a handle on the flames, with the fire now also being 22 percent contained.

Authorities also reported another civilian death in Solano County on Monday. No details, including where the person was found, were given.

There have now been a total of five deaths reported in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, three in Napa County and two in Solano County.

A total of 871 structures have been destroyed in the incident, Cal Fire says. Some 30,500 structures remain threatened.

The fire prompted evacuation orders in Vacaville and Fairfield last week. All evacuations within city limits of those two areas have since been lifted, but some evacuation orders in unincorporated Solano County remain in place.

MORE: Head Here For The Latest Evacuation Orders (From Cal Fire)

Many evacuation orders remain in effect as of Monday morning in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties as well.