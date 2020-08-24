VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters are gaining containment on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. The fire has grown to approximately 315,817 acres and is now 25% contained, Cal Fire said Monday evening.

The fire, which has impacted Solano, Napa, Yolo, Sonoma and Lake counties, has destroyed 908 structures, including homes, and damaged another 248. Around 30,500 more structures are threatened by flames.

Five fatalities have been reported along with four civilian injuries.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, lightning strikes sparked several small fires started overnight in the county, all of which have been extinguished. Crews are still working on damage assessment before residents can return to their properties. Homes that have been destroyed or are seriously damaged and are unsafe to occupy are getting red-tagged by deputies.

Cal Fire said Monday evening that fire growth is expected for the LNU Lightning Complex Fire throughout the rest of the operational period. Firefighters are still seeing “extreme fire behavior with short and long-range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts.”