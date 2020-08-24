LODI (CBS13) — Body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting incident from last November has been released by Lodi police.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 5 along the 900 block of Industrial way. Officers and a 37-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire in the incident.

No officers were hurt in the incident, but the suspect – now identified as Marco Aquino – was left with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was armed with an assault rifle and a handgun.

The body camera footage released on Monday reveals the chaotic moments when the officer encountered the Aquino. Video from surveillance cameras leading up to the shooting, as well as dispatch audio from the initial call for help, were also released with the video.

Gunshots and the officer’s commands to “drop the weapon” can be clearly heard after the audio kicks in on the body camera.

Aquino is still in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail and is awaiting trial. He’s facing charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of an assault rifle.

Watch the full body camera video, as released by the Lodi Police Department, above (viewer discretion is advised).