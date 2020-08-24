SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say one man is dead and three others were hurt in a North Sacramento early Monday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Helena Avenue around 1 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, four men who had been shot were found.

One man who was unresponsive by the time first responders arrived was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released at this point.

The other three men were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. Neighbors are being interviewed and the area is being searched for evidence.