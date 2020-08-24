Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in South Sacramento.
Sacramento police say the incident happened at Power Inn Road and Fruitridge Road in the Chando’s Tacos parking lot.
The owner of Chando’s Tacos posted on social media about the incident, saying there was an argument and a person was hit by a vehicle. The restaurant will be closed for the night.
Police say the suspect has been detained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.