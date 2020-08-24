Join Us In Helping Those Hard-Hit By California Wildfires

With Virus Cases Down, California Looks To Reopen BusinessesWhile California faces multiple crises, there are encouraging signs in the coronavirus fight, with infection rates falling enough that Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that soon he will announce plans for reopening businesses that closed nearly two months ago when cases spiked.

California Supreme Court Upholds Conviction, Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty SentenceThe California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case.

Families Adjusting To Poor Air Quality Amid PandemicThe smoke filling the air and lungs of many people in Sacramento is not only annoying but also dangerous.