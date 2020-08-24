Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say two units at the San Joaquin County Jail facility have been quarantined after several inmates tested positive for coronavirus.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that one unit had around 15 inmates test positive. Another unit had 2 people confirmed with COVID-19.
A total of 160 people live in both units.
The sheriff’s office says people are double-bunked in both units due to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation not taking their inmates.
Jail and prison facilities across California have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. According to CDCR’s numbers, a total of 10,130 inmates have tested positive. There have also been 57 deaths attributed to the virus.