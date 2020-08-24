SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — More than 15 years after the Christmas Eve murder of pregnant Modesto schoolteacher Laci Peterson grabbed national headlines, the California Supreme Court was set to rule whether or not her convicted husband Scott Peterson will remain on California’s death row.

The court was set to hand down its decision at 10 a.m.

In arguments before the justices in June, Peterson’s attorney claimed widespread media attention and errors in jury selection did not allow his client to get a fair trial.

Since his November 12, 2004, Peterson has been housed on San Quentin’s death row. After his highly publicized trial, a San Mateo County jury convicted him of first-degree murder for his wife’s death and second-degree murder of his unborn son, Conner.

Peterson’s attorney, noted death penalty lawyer Cliff Gardner, filed a 423-page document with the court, appealing the conviction.

