SANTA CLARA (CBS13) — The 49ers will kick off the season without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the team confirmed that their 2020 regular-season opener at Levi’s Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals – scheduled for Sept. 13 – will be played with no fans in the stands.

The team said they made the decision to keep fans away after discussions with the state and Santa Clara County officials.

San Francisco will begin the season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 25, 2020

Other NFL teams – like the 49ers’ Super Bowl opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs – have said they will allow fans for their games, albeit at a significantly reduced capacity.

All preseason games have already been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The team says they’re still working with state and county officials about whether fans can be let into games later in the season. After the opener, the next 49ers home game will be on Oct. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

California is currently in Stage 2 of its coronavirus plan. Live audience sports are not part of the reopening plan until Stage 4.

Season ticket holders can either get a credit for the 2021 season or get a full refund, the 49ers say.