AUBURN (CBS13) — A car break-in victim has gotten his skateboard back after deputies arrested a man in Auburn who was found with the stolen items.
Placer County deputies say they responded to the Speedway gas station in Auburn just after midnight on Friday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. At the scene, deputies encounter 39-year-old Jeffrey Whitmer.
With Whitmer being on parole for a charge of bringing drugs into a jail, deputies searched his vehicle and soon found a glass pipe in the ashtray.
Deputies also discovered a skateboard and duffle bag in the vehicle. The bag had a paper prescription card with someone else’s name, leading deputies to reach out to that person.
As it turns out, that person had just been the victim of a break-in where someone stole his bag and skateboard. The victim has since gotten his property back.
Whitmer was arrested and is now facing several charges, including possession of narcotic paraphernalia, receiving/concealing stolen property and a parole violation.