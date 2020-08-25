DAVIS (CBS13) — As smoke from various wildfires across California continues to affect our air quality, the city of Davis opened an Air Quality Shelter Tuesday.
The shelter is located at the Davis Senior Center at 646 A Street and will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday. After tonight, the shelter will be open from Wednesday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the shelter.
Light to moderate southwesterly winds are expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, aiding dispersion. However, dense smoke will continue to impact the Sacramento region. As a result, particle levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Sacramento County and Unhealthy in Yolo, Solano, and Placer Counties on both days. Ozone levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on both days.