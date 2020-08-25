SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS 13) — The double life of Joseph DeAngelo came to light during his final day in court. A man who raised daughters in Citrus Heights is now a convicted murderer and rapist, sentenced to life in prison.

His oldest daughter wrote an emotional letter describing DeAngelo as a caring father. His defense team read the letter aloud in court last Friday. For his victims, this side never existed.

The letter described how she lived with DeAngelo in a stable home where there was always food on the table and he was supportive. She said, “he was consistently selfless about caring for and providing for his family.”

His daughter described how he would be a good listener and gave advice, saying “the father I know and love is a good person.”

It’s a description DeAngelo’s victims can’t picture.

“I feel like maybe he was good to his family members but he hid behind that mask. You know, maybe he did pretend to be a different person,” said Michelle Cruz.

Cruz’s sister, Jeanelle, was DeAngelo’s final murder victim. She said DeAngelo can be nothing more than a murderer and a rapist.

“When his wife went to work at night he became this other person, this other true person who he was,” Cruz said.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Joseph DeAngelo has no ability to feel empathy for his victims, accusing him of pretending to be feeble in the face of justice.

“He has and always will be a sociopath in action,” she said.

In DeAngelo’s old Citrus Heights neighborhood, people seem to be moving forward. Some neighbors told CBS13 DeAngelo was not someone who they really got to know. To them, he’s also a mystery.

His family is now forced to come to terms with a reality they only just discovered.

“I feel sorry for his family that they have to live with the truth of who he really really is,” Cruz said.