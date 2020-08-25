Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say two people have died after a crash along Highway 65 in Roseville late Monday night.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along the northbound side of the freeway near the Stanford Ranch Road/Galleria Boulevard exit.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol’s Auburn division confirms that at least two people have died.
Traffic was diverted off the Stanford Ranch/Galleria exit through the early morning hours. The roadway has since reopened.