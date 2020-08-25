ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say two people and a dog have died after a rollover crash along Highway 65 in Roseville late Monday night.

California Highway Patrol says, around 10:30 p.m., an SUV headed northbound on the freeway suddenly swerved to the left and went into the center divide near the Stanford Ranch Road/Galleria Boulevard exit. The vehicle then overturned, eventually coming to a rest on its roof.

Three people and a dog were inside the SUV. The two front passengers, a man who was driving and a woman in the passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say.

The dog was ejected in the crash and was killed, officers say.

A 12-year-old girl who was in the back seat was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Exactly what led up to the crash, and if drugs or alcohol were factors, is still under investigation.

The names of the man and woman killed have not been released at this point.

Traffic was diverted off the Stanford Ranch/Galleria exit through the early morning hours. The roadway has since reopened.