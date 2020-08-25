EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — The Rescue Union School District is one of the few districts in the greater-Sacramento area allowing students on campus to learn in person; but more than a week since reopening, they’re already battling their first COVID-19 case in a student.

Tuesday looked like any other day in El Dorado Hills as lines of cars dropped off kids and parents walked their students to class, despite learning of a positive COVID case one day prior.

“It does concern me,” said Lori Westermann, recognizing how some parents may be feeling. But Westermann and other parents like Sarah Herringer feel confident in sending their kids back to school.

“The student wasn’t in contact with my kids as far as what they let me know,” Herringer said. “The school seems to be taking amazing precautions.”

Some of those precautions include mask requirements, increased sanitation and a hybrid model with some students studying from home. After this positive test, the student’s entire class of 11 is distance learning for two weeks. Rescue Union School District Superintendent Cheryl Olson said safety remains their top priority.

“If we want to keep our schools open even in a hybrid model, we need to take these safety procedures very carefully and pay close attention to them,” Olson said.

Superintendent Olson and other Lakeview parents recognize this is the first case, but certainly may not be the last.

“People are out there living their lives a little bit,” Westermann said. “I think that it’s bound to happen.”

The district said in order to close an entire school, 5% would have to test positive. At Lakeview, that would mean about 28 people total on campus, which includes students or staff.