ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for a man they believe stole from multiple Roseville businesses last week.

On Monday, police say the owner of a t-shirt shop on Galilee Road walked into his store and found an unknown man in his office, sitting at his desk. The man eventually left in a white BMW.

Over the weekend, a nearby car wash and smog shop reported theft by a similar-looking man.

The car wash told police an adult male took $4,000 cash from an unlocked office and left in a white BMW. The same man reportedly took $100 from the smog shop.

Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying him.

Investigators believe his vehicle is a white mid 2000’s BMW 3 or 5 series and it may have black rims.

Roseville police ask that you contact the police department if you have any information about this man.