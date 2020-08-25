Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly used a stolen credit card in Roseville.
Roseville police believe the suspect stole property from a purse at a business office in the 700 block of Sunrise Boulevard in July.
A blonde woman was then caught on surveillance video using a credit card that was stolen from the purse on July 16.
Police are now asking the community for help identifying this woman. Anyone with information about her identity or the incident is asked to email mail CSO Investigator Crawford at KCrawford@roseville.ca.us reference case number RPD 2020-44609.