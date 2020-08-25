SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Demonstrators marched from the California State Capitol to Cesar Chavez Park on Tuesday, protesting the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin around 5 p.m. Sunday. He survived and is now paralyzed, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday.

The shooting was caught on video that quickly went viral. He was seen walking away from the police and trying to get into a parked car when he was shot several times by an officer who was holding his shirt.

The impact of that video was immediate with protests erupting in Wisconsin, New York City, and here in Sacramento.

Demonstrators are demanding justice for Blake in Wisconsin and major police reform locally.

“The Black community right now is in suffrage. Because this is traumatic for all of us. We never know who’s going to be next. We have a fear of just everyday life that we shouldn’t have to have, so there has to be changes within the police force,” Leia Schenk, founder of EMPACT, said.

The shooting of Jacob Blake is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Sacramento community groups including Black Lives Matter and I AM SAC told CBS13 they intend to continue protests through the week.