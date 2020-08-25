By Elisabeth Smith
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The suspect involved in a deadly shootout in Rancho Cordova on Saturday has been identified.

The coroner’s office identified the suspect as 29-year-old Christopher Walker from Sacramento. Walker allegedly shot and killed 58-year-old Betty Winn Spirk at her home before he was shot by law enforcement officials.

It is unknown whether Walker and Winn Spirk knew each other.

A deputy who has not been identified was also shot twice during the incident and is said to be recovering after undergoing surgery.

On Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said a 911 call was made by the suspect’s grandmother saying she feared for her life and he had a gun.

