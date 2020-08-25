Original Jurors React To Scott Peterson Death Row ReversalScott Peterson is off death row after the California Supreme Court ruled sentencing was unfair and jury selection was impartial.

Reopening Placer County Schools: COVID-19 Testing Requirements Causing ConfusionPlacer County was one of the first counties to fall off the state’s watch list, allowing schools to reopen for in-person learning after 14 days. But so far, there has been a lot of confusion about coronavirus testing requirements, causing some schools to change their mind about reopening.

Republican National Convention Day 2CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the key moments from the first night of the convention.

Vacaville Business Sets Up Donation Drive For Those Impacted By LNU Lightning Complex Fire"Vacaville Strong" is becoming a trending phrase for many as people try to figure out how to help others rebuild their lives. One local feed store, Western Ranch and Pet Supply, is lending their help to plenty of others.

Evening Forecast - Aug. 25, 2020Temperatures sticking in the 90s this week.

