SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — From Roseville and Yuba City to schools across the country, virtual classrooms are being hacked. Classes are interrupted, often with racial slurs or adult videos, leaving many wondering how it’s happening and how to stop it.

Some schools use Zoom while others use Google Meet, and some a combination of the two. While it seems there is no one way hackers are getting in, there are steps schools can take to keep them out.

“I received a text from my husband who was working with my son, saying the class was just hacked,” Teresa said.

First, Teresa said, a racial slur was written on the screen, then an adult video began to play in her son’s virtual classroom.

“[The] teacher ended up shutting down the whole class at that point. And then we immediately received the email from the principal,” she said.

While the hacking was disturbing, she says Roseville Unified did everything right, immediately communicating with parents, saying, in this case, the hack came from outside of the county.

But in many cases, schools have identified students purposely sharing their Zoom ids or Google codes, helping hackers to interrupt class as a prank. Youtube influencer Benoftheweek posted a video where he hacked classes after his followers gave him their codes.

In some cases, the teachers ended the Zoom, and in others, they simply removed the hacker from the meeting.

CNET’s Laura Hautala notes both Google Meet and Zoom have a waiting room feature allowing the teacher to choose who they let in.

“I think teachers should be mentally preparing,” Hautala said. “School I.T. departments and school systems in general really need to be thinking about how to train teachers because this is a new system still.”

For the most part, the burden is on the teacher to keep hackers out by only allowing in students. But in some cases, hackers are reportedly spoofing their email addresses to make it look like they’re a student.

“One clue that’s happening is if you have the same student logged in twice, that’s going to be a problem. You know, it’s hard to notice that sort of thing when you’re managing a classroom over the internet,” Hautala said.

Teresa says there was supposedly a duplicate student in her son’s class.

In a Google Classroom thread, several parents say and hackers logged into Google Classroom through their child’s account, some as young as first grade. Hautala says in these cases, the kid’s accounts were likely hacked.

Instead of just holding class though a standard Zoom meeting, some schools are creating a unique Google account for each student, requiring students first log in to Google Classroom before they can link to a Google Meet or Zoom for school. This enables teachers to only admit registered students and discourages students from purposely sharing passwords with hackers since they can be easily tracked.

“I don’t expect them to get it all right,” Teresa said. “We’re all just trying to get through this and figure it out.”

In Teresa’s case, she says she appreciates the struggle, and the school’s quick response to parents.

“I think communication is the most important thing,” she said.

CBS13 did not hear back from the school district today. We understand there was another breach this week.

While schools can’t prevent kids from giving out information, a combination of waiting rooms, passwords and monitored student accounts can go a long way to prevent future breaches.