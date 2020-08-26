PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The double-fatal vehicle crash on Monday night is the latest in a series of deadly crashes along Highway 65 in Placer County since early July.

On Monday night, two people and a dog died after a rollover crash along the highway in Roseville. At around 10:30 p.m., an SUV was headed northbound on the freeway when it suddenly swerved to the left and went into the center divider near the Stanford Ranch Road/Galleria Boulevard exit. The vehicle then overturned, eventually coming to a rest on its roof.

Three people and a dog were inside the SUV. The two front passengers — a man who was driving and a woman in the passenger seat — were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officers say.

Back on July 17, one person died after their vehicle left Highway 65 in Roseville.

California Highway Patrol says the car was headed southbound when it left the highway just before the Interstate 80 interchange. The car went down a steep embankment and overturned several times. It then hit a tree.

One week prior, on July 10, a driver crashed under a big rig on the Highway 65 onramp in Lincoln. A little after 6 a.m., a tractor-trailer was turning from Twelve Bridges Drive onto the highway onramp when it collided with a car heading in the opposite direction.

The car went completely underneath the trailer, killing the sole passenger of the vehicle.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, road construction is one of the factors that can contribute to increased accidents resulting from unfamiliar detours, driver distraction, congestion, and other road hazards.