YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations are now in effect in parts of Yolo County after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire jumped Highway 16, officials said.

The City of Winters says Yolo County Zones 1 and 2 are under mandatory evacuations, meaning residents should evacuate immediately. The zones are in the northwest corner of Yolo County near Rumsey.

The Yocha Dehe Fire Department says Highway 16 is closed between CR 41A and CR20. The road is clear from 41A to Highway 505.

Zone 3, the city said, is under an evacuation advisory. Click here for a map of the evacuation zones.

Colusa County also ordered mandatory evacuations Wednesday evening as the fire spread in Yolo County. Mandatory Evacuations are being called for the following unpopulated areas:

West of Highway 16 in Colusa County, south of Highway 20, and north of Colusa Yolo County line up to the Colusa Lake County boundary

South of Cortina Rancheria to the Colusa Yolo County Line, west to Highway 16 and east to Sand Creek Road

The following areas are also under evacuation warnings: Northwest of Hwy 20 and west of Bear Valley Road to the Colusa Lake County line, and south of Brim Road, including Wilbur Springs Road and Wilbur Hot Springs.

As of Wednesday afternoon, LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned more than 357,000 acres and is 33% contained, Cal Fire said. It has burned in several counties, including Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo.