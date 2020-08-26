LNU Lightning Complex Fire Jumps Highway 16, Mandatory Evacuations In Yolo CountyMandatory evacuations are now in effect in parts of Yolo County after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire jumped Highway 16, officials said.

Rancho Cordova Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Deputies May Have Shot HimselfThe suspect involved in a gunfight that injured a deputy last weekend in Rancho Cordova may have shot himself, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Wildfire Near NewcastleFirefighters are responding to a quickly-growing vegetation fire near Newcastle in Placer County.

Four People Killed On Highway 65 Since July 10The double-fatal vehicle crash on Monday night is the latest in a series of deadly crashes along Highway 65 in Placer County since early July.