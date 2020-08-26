Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations are now in effect in parts of Yolo County after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire jumped Highway 16, officials said.
The City of Winters says Yolo County Zones 1 and 2 are under mandatory evacuations, meaning residents should evacuate immediately. The zones are in the northwest corner of Yolo County near Rumsey.
Zone 3, the city said, is under an evacuation advisory. Click here for a map of the evacuation zones.
As of Wednesday afternoon, LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned more than 357,000 acres and is 33% contained, Cal Fire said. It has burned in several counties, including Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo.