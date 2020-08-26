Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man convicted of the attempted murder of a Sacramento transit deputy was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison Wednesday.
Nicory Spann got in a fight with sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig at a light rail station in June 2017. According to court documents, he yelled profanities at the deputy then lunged and tried to punch him when Ladwig started writing him a citation for not having a valid light rail ticket.
Spann grabbed Ladwig’s gun and shot him at point-blank range in the jaw. He then barricaded himself in the nearby Red Roof Inn on Watt Avenue for three and a half hours.
The deputy was able to call for help and was released from the hospital after 11 days, including time in intensive care.