SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office K9 stabbed during a domestic violence call earlier in the summer is getting some extra help. After a couple of months of recovery, K9 Kimbo is back on the streets and his costly vet bills are paid for.

The bonds between K9s and their handlers are often unbreakable. That rings true for Deputy Alex Serrano and his partner, Kimbo.

“He trusts me and I trust him,” Deputy Serrano said.

Though this new bond, only six months in the making, could have come to an end much sooner than anticipated.

“In all honesty, I thought he was actually going to die from what happened,” Serrano said.

Back in June, Kimbo was stabbed by a suspect at a domestic violence call, sending Deputy Serrano into action.

“After he was stabbed, I grabbed him and put him in the car and drove as fast as I could to the nearest vet,” he said.

Those vet bills proved costly. But now, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have to pay them.

Mitzi Nash, one of the founders of Georgia nonprofit Iron Dog K9 International heard Kimbo’s story and knew the organization had to help. They often help departments across the country during their times of need.

“We absolutely consider it a blessing to be a part of this,” Nash said. “It’s quite common the K9 units are under-funded.”

The non-profit fronted the nearly $2,000 vet bill. San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said the department was incredibly thankful for the act of kindness, and the love they’ve also felt from the community over the last couple months.

“The support they continually show us we really, really appreciate it,” Sheriff Withrow said.

Because of the help, Kimbo continues his road to recovery “chasing cars and catching bad guys,” as Deputy Serrano put it. The K9’s resilience shows the fighter he is, biting at any chance to take down criminals.

As for the suspect, 59-year-old John Sandoval was arrested on multiple charges, including domestic violence and assault on a K9.