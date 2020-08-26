WILDFIRE RELIEF:Click here to help those in our community hard-hit by recent wildfires.
California prison system, Inmate Death

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate has been killed in an attack by two other inmates, corrections officials said Wednesday.

Juan M. Boyzo, 25, was attacked Monday night in a day room at High Desert State Prison in Susanville, northwest of Reno, Nevada.

He died at an outside hospital less than two hours later of numerous puncture wounds to his head and back, officials said.

Correctional officers detained two inmates after breaking up the assault and recovering two inmate-made weapons. They were identified as Joseph M. Gama, 22, and Joseph B. Sua, 29.

The victim was serving a 12-year sentence from Monterey County for second-degree robbery with a street gang enhancement.

Gama is serving a 15-year sentence from Stanislaus County for assault with a firearm inflicting great bodily injury and a street gang enhancement. Sua is serving a seven-year sentence from Merced County for possession of a controlled substance in jail or prison.

