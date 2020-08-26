3 MLB Games Postponed In Wake Of Kenosha ShootingThree Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Defense Official: Arson Suspected As Cause Of Navy Ship FireArson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, and a U.S. Navy sailor was being questioned as a potential suspect, a senior defense official said Wednesday.

Officials: California Inmate Slain By 2 Fellow PrisonersA California prison inmate has been killed in an attack by two other inmates, corrections officials said Wednesday.

He Lost Everything In Paradise. Two Years Later, He Escaped Flames Again In Solano CountyTwo years ago, Jerry Balasek got out of Paradise alive. He never thought he would have to escape another fire after losing everything.