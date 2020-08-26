  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several Sacramento landmarks will be lit purple and gold on Wednesday night to honor the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

The buildings that will be lit up include Memorial Auditorium, the bridge at Sacramento City College, Capitol Mall and the Richards Boulevard underpass.

Sacramentans are being urged to snap a photo in front of the Memorial Auditorium and share it on social media to commemorate the day.

