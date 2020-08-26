SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A high-speed chase in unincorporated Vacaville ended with a suspect rolling over into a field before being arrested Tuesday night.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says, around 9:20 p.m., their deputies and Dixon police officers were patrolling the area to root out possible looters when they pulled over a driver near Locke and Robinson roads.

Officers say the driver ran away from them. Soon after, officers saw a pickup truck fleeing the area.

A few minutes later, that pickup was spotted by deputies at Midway and Clement roads. Deputies tried to pull the driver over, but he instead hit the gas and drove onto Time Road going around 90 mph.

Eventually, the truck rolled over and ended up on its roof in a field along the 7600 block of Time Road. The suspect, 30-year-old Vacaville resident Ryan Micklon, was found hiding nearby.

Micklon was booked into Solano County Jail after being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. He’s facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police and violating parole.