SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Georgetown firefighter and an ER nurse are helping raise awareness and funds for burn survivors, by hiking a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT).

It’s a 61-mile hike for a cause. Along for the journey are two women, three goats and a dog.

On August 25, Georgetown Fire Captain Theresa Snoke and Anji Manning, an ER Nurse at Marshall Hospital, began their journey along the PCT to help raise money and awareness for the Firefighter’s Burn Institute, which works alongside Shriner’s Hospital and UC Davis to improve burn treatment and fund life-altering burn recovery programs.

The ladies will be completing a portion of the PCT from Donner Pass on I-80 to Echo Summit on US 50, in this virtual “Fill the Boot” event.

Joe Pick is the Executive Director for the FFBI and says the nonprofit has had to get creative to raise funds since many of their events were canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’re still committed to the care, the aftercare and reintegration of our burn survivors in our community,” Pick said. “As first responders with first-hand knowledge of how the burn institute helps survivors, Theresa and Anji stepped up, literally and figuratively, to take on this challenging feat that should take about a week to complete.”

Hiking along granite cliffs and rugged ridgelines, this dynamic duo hopes to raise awareness for burn survivors… every step of the way.

If you’d like to follow along on the ladies’ hike or to donate, head to FFburn.org.