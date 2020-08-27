STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man who led officers on both a car and foot chase was arrested after being found in possession of over one pound of methamphetamine, a gun and heroin, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Mikal Hall, 43, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of controlled substance while armed, reckless evading, possession of meth for sale and a no-bail warrant, authorities said.

Hall crashed into a tree in the area of Morada Lane and Alhambra Avenue on Tuesday after law enforcement attempted to pull him over as he was leaving a motel parking lot. He then ran away from authorities on foot.

The sheriff’s office said one pound of meth was found in the area of the crash.

Following the crash, a concerned citizen reported a suspicious person matching Hall’s description in the area of Hildreth Lane and Alhambra Avenue, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Hall by responding law enforcement and he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said they learned Hall was staying at the motel he was seen leaving. A search of his room uncovered 274 additional grams of meth, heroin, marijuana and over $8,500 in cash.

seized items Photo of items seized from Hall's car and motel room courtesy of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

cash Photo of cash seized from Hall's motel room courtesy of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

hall arrest pic Photo of Mikal Hall courtesy of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

hall arrest pic 2 Photo of Mikal Hall courtesy of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

A semi-automatic handgun that was modified into a fully-automatic firearm was also located in the room, authorities said.

Hall was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.