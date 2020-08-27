AUBURN (CBS13) – A man out on bail after a methamphetamine-related arrest last week was again taken into custody on various drug-related offenses and released on bail, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Christopher Moll, 24, of Nevada City, was pulled over in North Auburn on Sunday and arrested on charges of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, concealing drugs in a false compartment, committing a felony while out on bail, violation of probation and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Authorities said a search of Moll’s vehicle uncovered a glass pipe, scale, plastic baggies and a WD40 can with heroin hidden inside of it.

Moll was previously out on bail following an arrest from the week prior where he faces charges of possessing meth for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several other drug-related charges.

Following Sunday’s arrest, Moll has reportedly again bailed out.