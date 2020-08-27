OAKLAND (CBS13) — Thursday’s scheduled A’s vs. Rangers game is being postponed over the ongoing conversation about social justice and racism in the country.

The Athletics confirmed that they will not be taking the field on Thursday, writing in a statement that they are trying to help raise awareness about social issues.

From the players of the Oakland A’s pic.twitter.com/0JEDBmuL8Z — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 27, 2020

“Social injustice and systemic racism have part of the fabric of our lives for too long. We have a responsibility to use our platform, to lend our voices for those who are not being heard,” the A’s wrote. “We need to continue having the uncomfortable conversations and work towards being a unified force for change.”

The sports world was rocked on Wednesday by a cascade of protests by players from several different leagues. After the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court, all the remaining NBA playoff games scheduled for the day were canceled.

Three MLB games scheduled for Wednesday were also postponed as players joined in solidarity with the protests. The games canceled included the Dodgers at Giants match.

This is bigger than sports. Period. — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) August 27, 2020

WNBA teams also postponed their games on Wednesday.

The A’s have the American League’s best record so far this season.