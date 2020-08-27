ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A pair has been arrested after a shooting left a man hurt in Roseville back in July.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to the 1900 block of Vineyard Road back on July 21 to investigate a shooting. At the scene, a man who had been shot multiple times was found.
Witnesses saw a late model Cadillac sedan taking off from the scene. As the investigation went on, detectives were able to identify the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Ulices Gomora. Investigators also identified the alleged getaway driver as 23-year-old Vanessa John.
On Monday, detectives paid a visit to the pair’s Clearlake home and served a search warrant. Neither were there, but the sheriff’s office says several firearms were seized.
John was later arrested somewhere else in Clearlake. Gomora was stopped along Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap and arrested.
Both are now facing attempted murder charges, the sheriff’s office says, and are being held without bail.