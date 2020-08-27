Big Rig Overturns On Highway 4 To Highway 99 Connector In StocktonAuthorities say no one was hurt after a big rig lost control and flipped on its side in Stockton Thursday morning.

Pair Arrested For July Roseville Shooting That Left Man With Multiple Gunshot WoundsA pair has been arrested after a shooting left a man hurt in Roseville back in July.

Neighbors With Hoses Target Fires As Crews Urge Them To StopWith California firefighters strapped for resources, residents have organized to put out flames themselves in a large swath of land burning south of San Francisco, defending their homes despite orders to evacuate and pleas by officials to get out of danger.

Honoring A Forgotten History: Sacramento African-American History Museum ProposedSacramento councilmember Allen Warren is calling for the city to help create the city’s first African-American museum.