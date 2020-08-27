SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two groups are planning protests in Sacramento Thursday over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The later protest has police and downtown businesses preparing for possible violence.

The first protest, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Plaza, was organized by Justice Unites Individuals and Communities Everywhere. Organizers tell CBS13 their protest will be entirely peaceful.

The later protest, promoted by Antifa Sacramento, is set to take place at Cesar Chavez Plaza at 8 p.m. In a Facebook post, the “Solidarity With Kenosha” demonstration calls for protesters to “mask up, wear black, don’t snitch, no good cops, no peace police.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg acknowledged both protests Thursday afternoon and asked for peace. Steinberg said he supports “principled protest” but has an issue with the “second after dark protest.”

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

“Vandalizing or destroying Sacramento’s businesses is not principled protest. These hard-working business owners, many from our diverse communities, are struggling to serve our community during the Covid pandemic. Targeting them is cruel and doesn’t recognize the humanity of those who have poured the lives and their savings into enlivening our downtown and our neighborhoods,” Steinberg wrote.

Sacramento police told CBS13 they will have additional units in the downtown area Thursday evening. Several CHP officers were also seen in the area of Cesar Chavez Plaza as protests began.

Police confirmed they will have additional units in downtown #Sacramento tonight. It’s unclear where those resources will come from but we did see several @CHP_HQ officers rolling through the downtown area. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/i1VAKayeVZ — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) August 28, 2020

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department alerted businesses about the protests Thursday afternoon, warning businesses owners to be aware and “have safety measures in place.”

Several businesses along J Street boarded their doors and windows, making sure nothing can get through. Some businesses told CBS13 they are nervous moving forward into the evening hours and worried their storefronts could be vandalized. It’s something they can’t afford as they’re already struggling amid a pandemic.

Downtown business preparing for tonight’s demonstrations after @Mayor_Steinberg tweets out a stark warning about possible vandalism following peaceful protests. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/tSLiqlqQDG pic.twitter.com/WtmTnIdd1O — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) August 28, 2020

Some of these businesses say they actually respect the protestors and support their cause. They just hope protestors will respect them too.

“Don’t do it. Please don’t do it. Like I said, this is peoples livelihood. This is Sacramento. People are from here, they love this city. People who are from here don’t do that kind of stuff,” Hugo Cervantes, an employee at a downtown business, said. “I’m all with the protesting, but that makes no sense. And it’s not right.”

In anticipation of the protests, Sacramento Regional Transit plans to suspended light rail, bus and SmaRT Ride service in downtown Sacramento area around 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, there were smaller demonstrations protesting the shooting of Blake.

Demonstrators demanded justice for Blake in Wisconsin and major police reform locally.

“The Black community right now is in suffrage. Because this is traumatic for all of us. We never know who’s going to be next. We have a fear of just everyday life that we shouldn’t have to have, so there has to be changes within the police force,” Leia Schenk, founder of EMPACT, said.